Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles' Offseason Plans

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

For just the second time since 2006, LeBron James isn't playing in the NBA playoffs. That means change is coming for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With LeBron tweeting that he'll never miss the playoffs again, any fondness for an extended vacation appears unlikely.

Not content with chalking this season up to injury woes (e.g. Anthony Davis missing 42 games), the "Lake Show" have already parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel. Possible replacements have therefore become the talk around (tinsel) town, alongside undercurrent murmurings about Russell Westbrook's future with the organization.

With ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the Lakers will be interviewing coaching candidates in batches of "two or three," the first front-runners seem to have emerged: Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.