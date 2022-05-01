NFL Draft 2022: Reviewing This Year's Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

10 of 10

As recently as a few days ago, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was considered the best off-ball linebacker in the class. Bleacher Report ranked Dean as not only the top player at his position but also a top-25 player overall.

"Dean's speed, energy and craft for navigating congested areas give him an enticing foundation of traits to build upon," Derrik Klassen wrote, comparing Dean to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David. "His size [6'0", 225 lbs] may make it difficult for him to ever cover tight ends down the field or blow up blocks the way he wants to, but he still wins in enough other ways to provide value. Dean could play both 'Mike' and 'Will' in the NFL, and he has the potential to be a multitime Pro Bowler."

But Dean wasn't drafted in Round 1. Or in Round 2. In fact, as speculation swirled and draftniks and fans alike scratched their heads, Dean fell all the way to the 83rd pick.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported, Dean's slide was caused by pectoral and knee injuries, and the former could require surgery.

Dean disputed those reports, saying he is 100 percent healthy and will be ready for rookie minicamp.

"I'm healthy. I'm ready to go. I know minicamp is next week and I expect to be a full participant for that. Why I dropped? It's not in my control. Nothing I can do. Nothing I could do to make them pick me earlier. I'm grateful and blessed I have this opportunity.

"Things that were not true cost me a lot of money. That was the thing that was so surprising and mind-boggling. It was never, I went to doctors, got second opinions and everything, and nobody—nobody—said I should have surgery. Nobody had told me I had to have surgery. So, for that to come up and for teams to be saying that and waiting until the day of the draft to say something like that, that was kind of crazy to me."

Dean is undersized. But if he is healthy and the reports about his injuries were smoke, then based on the tape of Dean wreaking havoc all over the field, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman got massive value.