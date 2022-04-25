Bold Predictions for 2022 NFL Draft from Bleacher Report Staff

4 of 5

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Gary Davenport: Desmond Ridder is the draft's best QB prospect

There's been plenty said about Malik Willis' athleticism, Kenny Pickett's accuracy and Sam Howell's poise in the pocket. But while Ridder may not be the best prospect in his class in any one area, there also aren't any glaring weaknesses in his game. At the combine, Ridder showed that he's more athletic than he's given credit for. He's accurate, can make all the throws at the pro level and was a four-year starter for the Bearcats.

The scouting department here at B/R graded Ridder as this year's top prospect under center. Most folks disagree, but after a few pro seasons, it's going to be shown they knew what they were talking about.

Maurice Moton: Sam Howell will be the first QB in the class to start a game

Howell hasn't generated a ton of predraft buzz, so he's under the radar in an underwhelming quarterback class that doesn't feature a clear-cut Day 1 starter. The North Carolina product ranked fifth among signal-callers in B/R's most recent draft rankings.

Nonetheless, in the second round, Howell could land with a team that values his three-year collegiate starting experience. Keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks, who have back-to-back selections at Nos. 40 and 41. If they pass on a quarterback with the No. 9 pick, the team may take Howell and allow him a chance to compete against Geno Smith and Drew Lock for the starting job. In that situation, he could beat two passers who have mostly struggled throughout their careers or replace one of them midseason.

Brent Sobleski: Liberty QB Malik Willis is not a first-round talent

Potential just means a player hasn't done it yet.

In Willis' case, he presents the most physical potential of anyone in this year's draft class. Yet he's much further behind the other quarterback prospects on the developmental curve. Through no fault of his own, the Liberty Flames employed a simplistic offense thanks to Hugh Freeze's typical approach, and Willis thrived. The quarterback's mobility and raw arm strength are truly special. Some team will bank on those physical traits much earlier than it probably should because of what Willis could potentially become.

Josh Allen's development skewed how many now look at the position. They see the outlier and think he's the new norm instead of understanding how much it took to get a talent like Allen to what he is now. For Willis, he simply wasn't asked to consistently make NFL reads and throws. His decision-making, how he sees the field and erratic ball placement are significant question marks.

No one will ever deny Willis' upside. If his skills are properly harnessed, he'll be a massive headache for opposing defenses at the highest level. But he needs to learn how to play the quarterback position as the NFL demands.