1 Starter Every NBA Team Could Replace This Summer

0 of 30

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA offseason is all about opportunity.

It's the opportunity to pluck young talent from the draft, splurge on a star in free agency or cash in those trade chips for a top-tier target.

More than anything, though, it's the opportunity to change. No matter if teams are looking to build off the momentum from the previous season or hoping to forget the campaign ever happened, everyone has a tweak they can make in pursuit of their goals.

We'll focus on changes here by specifically identifying the one player each club could replace in its starting five for next season. The reasons vary from performance to pay rate and everything in between, but we'll dig deeper into each situation as we go. For clarity's sake, we'll also force ourselves to find a replacement in every situation, meaning we might consider changes the teams themselves never would.