John Collins Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Rejected Deal Involving Malik Beasley, More

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have interest in acquiring Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, but there is a limit to how much they will pay in a potential trade.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Minnesota turned down a proposal of Malik Beasley and a first-round draft pick in exchange for Collins.

Minnesota has reportedly zeroed in on Collins leading up to the trade deadline. NBA writer Jackie MacMullan said on the March 12 episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast (19:30 mark) that the T-Wolves are "dying" to acquire the 23-year-old forward.

The Timberwolves still own the worst record in the NBA (10-32), but they have looked better under new head coach Chris Finch with a 3-3 mark in their past six games. They are also trying to build a roster around Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell for next season that can compete for a playoff spot.

When trade rumors about Collins first started popping up, the Hawks were on the fringes of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. They have rattled off eight straight wins since Nate McMillan took over as interim head coach on March 2.

Atlanta's 22-20 record is tied with the Miami Heat for first in the Southeast Division and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings.

Of course, the Hawks are also in a potentially tricky salary-cap situation after this season. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari signed lucrative contracts in free agency last offseason. Trae Young has one more guaranteed year on his rookie deal and will be eligible for a rookie max extension this summer.

Collins, who can be a restricted free agent this summer, has previously said he wants a max contract. The Wake Forest alum is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds on 53.8 percent shooting in 42 starts this season.