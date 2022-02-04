Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Open to 76ers Deal That Includes Tobias Harris

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a trade destination for Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, but some reported snags could prevent such a deal.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest news Friday.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves have also remained in conversations with the 76ers, but are unwilling to meet Philadelphia’s high threshold for draft picks. Minnesota has indicated an openness to discussing a package that includes Simmons and Tobias Harris, sources said, but that offer would not come with draft capital from the Timberwolves and the 76ers do not view both players as part of a salary dump trade. The gulf in perspective is why there hasn’t been much traction so far."

However, it appears that the Brooklyn Nets could be involved in a deadline deal for Simmons, with Charania reporting that a move involving impending free agent James Harden and the 76ers point guard could be in play:

"With the NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 10, the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.

"There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package."

Simmons, who requested a trade last summer, has sat for the entire season. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals for his four-year career.

As far as the Timberwolves go, it might behoove them to ride it out with their current group.

Minnesota has won three straight (and seven of its last 10) to move to 27-25 and seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Timberwolves are just four games behind the reeling Utah Jazz for fourth in the West.

The Timberwolves also have the 10th-easiest schedule remaining in the league, per Tankathon, so brighter days could be ahead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 76ers and Simmons appear to be at an unsolvable impasse. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Simmons will continue to sit for the remainder of the season even if he's not moved before the trade deadline.

The 76ers have fined Simmons over $19 million since the season began, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. He's under contract with the team through 2025 after signing a five-year, $177.2 million deal.

As for Tobias Harris, he has three years left on a five-season, $180 million deal and will be a free agent in 2024. He's averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game but has fared better of late, posting 22.5 points on 54.2 percent shooting in his past eight contests.

Ultimately, the primary focus on the 76ers as the trade deadline approaches revolves around Simmons, and the latest news surrounding the Nets' reported interest appears to be the 76ers' best bet at moving him before the deadline.