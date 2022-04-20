Raiders 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Raiders 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 20, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft got a whole lot less interesting for Las Vegas Raiders fans when they traded their first two picks to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams.
Getting one of the best receivers in football is not something the fanbase is going to complain about, but it does mean the Raiders will have a long wait on draft weekend before the team makes a pick.
Las Vegas be waiting until the third round, with the No. 86 overall selection serving as its best shot at getting at least one starter out of this year's draft.
It's harder to find an immediate contributor that late in the event, but it isn't impossible.
There's a reason why the draft covers seven rounds, and there are still plenty of prospects who should be available when the Raiders finally get on the clock.
Here's a look at some of the names they should be considering, according to experts such as the Bleacher Report Scouting department and long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN.
Bleacher Report Scouting Department: IOL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
There's no doubt the Raiders offensive line still requires some attention after this offseason. It finished last season ranked 28th in PFF's final offensive line rankings, and the guards were a big part of the problem.
Alex Leatherwood struggled at right tackle as a rookie and was kicked inside but wasn't much better there. Left guard was a continuous problem, with John Simpson recording a 52.6 grade in the PFF final rankings.
With a full offseason to improve under a new coaching staff, there is hope that Leatherwood kicks back out to tackle, but that would require answers on the inside.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department, which consists of five different draft analysts, projects the Raiders addressing that need with Lecitus Smith (scouting report) out of Virginia Tech.
B/R NFL scout Brandon Thorn loved his physicality and noted that "once he gets latched, the rep is typically over."
Targeting a guard could be a smart move. When you look at All-Pro guards over the years, there are plenty who were selected after the first two rounds, including Wyatt Teller, Joe Thuney and Marshal Yanda.
ESPN's Mel Kiper: OT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
Mel Kiper of ESPN sees the Raiders going in a similar direction with Luke Goedeke (scouting report) out of Central Michigan.
The 6'5", 312-pounder played right tackle for the Chippewas and is listed as a tackle in Kiper's mock draft but was graded as an interior lineman by Bleacher Report's staff. He came out as the 79th overall prospect and ninth-rated interior lineman on their big board.
The Whitelaw, Wisconsin native was part of an elite tackle duo in college alongside Bernhard Raimann, who is is a potential first-round pick. But Goedeke's 32¼" arm length will likely see him selected later in the draft.
However, he showcased strong pass-blocking skills at Central Michigan and didn't give up a single sack last season, according to PFF.
For a Raiders team that was 22nd in sacks allowed last season, that's an appealing prospect.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote up a full seven-round mock draft based on "scheme fits, organizational trends and reported interest level," giving an interesting look as to what he thought teams might do throughout the draft.
For him, the Raiders could look to add to their secondary with their first selection.
Much like Goedeke, Coby Bryant (scouting report) is a prospect who has been somewhat overshadowed by his teammate at the same position. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is expected to be a top 10 selection but Bryant is a good player in his own right.
With Gardner playing on the other side, teams went after Bryant quite often but with little success. According to PFF, the 23-year-old saw 75 targets last season but only gave up 33 completions and 460 yards with a passer rating of 61.0.
The Raiders have already made some moves to address the cornerback room. They traded for Rock Ya-Sin and signed Anthony Averett, but it wouldn't hurt to add another prospect who could play on the outside and provide depth at a position where it is vital to have options.