Raiders 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft got a whole lot less interesting for Las Vegas Raiders fans when they traded their first two picks to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams.

Getting one of the best receivers in football is not something the fanbase is going to complain about, but it does mean the Raiders will have a long wait on draft weekend before the team makes a pick.

Las Vegas be waiting until the third round, with the No. 86 overall selection serving as its best shot at getting at least one starter out of this year's draft.

It's harder to find an immediate contributor that late in the event, but it isn't impossible.

There's a reason why the draft covers seven rounds, and there are still plenty of prospects who should be available when the Raiders finally get on the clock.

Here's a look at some of the names they should be considering, according to experts such as the Bleacher Report Scouting department and long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN.