Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The New York Giants haven't been especially active this offseason, as they have been hindered by their salary-cap situation.

The Giants remade the front office, hiring Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as general manager and head coach, respectively. However, the roster looks a lot like the one that went 4-13 a year ago. Fortunately, the 2022 draft could change this.

New York has nine draft picks with which to work, including two picks in Round 1 (No. 5 and No. 7), and two in the third round. While each of those picks will be valuable, fans are most interested in what the Giants have planned for the opening night April 28.

It's hard to tell where New York will go with its two first-round selections. We can get an idea of what the Giants might do by dissecting the expert predictions. That's precisely what we'll do here, beginning with the pick from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department.