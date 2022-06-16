Warriors' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Finals Win

0 of 3

The 2021-22 season was the first time in three years the Golden State Warriors resembled the team they were built to be, and it paid off in the form of an NBA championship.

Klay Thompson made his much-anticipated return Jan. 9 after a two-season absence. Stephen Curry began the season playing at an MVP level before falling back to the pack. Draymond Green was arguably the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year when he was able to play.

Injuries were still a problem for the Warriors' trio during the season. Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a foot issue. Green missed 36 games, including 29 straight from Jan. 11 to March 12 with a back injury.

Even with those issues for their top three stars, the Warriors still finished third in the Western Conference thanks to some surprising performances. Andrew Wiggins was voted an All-Star starter and shot a career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range. Jordan Poole came into his own with 18.5 points per game in his third NBA season.

This was the first time since losing to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals that the Warriors made the postseason. Their 53 wins were also their most since the 2018-19 campaign.

Here is a look ahead at what Golden State's front office has to think about for the roster heading into the 2022-23 season after capturing yet another NBA title.