2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Top 50 ProspectsFebruary 16, 2022
2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Top 50 Prospects
January and February were key months for a number of NBA prospects whose comfort and confidence have seemingly peaked.
Some of the high-profile names have been playing their best ball, while light has been shined on several under-the-radar players from mid-major conferences.
This latest update received a significant change in the top five, as well as some other big moves and new additions to the board.
Players with write-ups either deserved mentions for their recent play or haven't been talked about enough lately in the draft discussion.
Nos. 50-41
50. Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State, PG/SG, Junior)
49. Johnny Juzang (UCLA, SF, Junior)
There are holes in Juzang's scouting profile, mostly revolving around his burst and defensive quickness. But there is still NBA value tied to his shot-making for a 6'7" forward. Some teams could find a use for a forward who's a threat to catch-and-shoot or step into pull-ups past closeouts or in ball-screen situations. He's scored at least 20 in six of UCLA's last nine games.
48. Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph's, SG, Sophomore)
47. Julian Champagnie (St. John's, SF/PF, Junior)
46. Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, C, Sophomore)
45. Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)
44. Dereon Seabron (NC State, SF/PF, Redshirt Sophomore)
Seabron's lack of shooting has kept NBA draft buzz from building. Still, a 6'7" ball-handler averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 boards and 3.3 assists deserves attention. It's worth taking a second-round gamble on Seabron's ability to score downhill, play-make off the dribble and initiate transition offense.
44. Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite, PF, 2003)
42. Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, PG/SG, Senior)
If Wake Forest's Williams continues to build on the recent three-point shooting (12 of last 27), he'll be difficult to resist in the mid-to-late second round. His production (19.8 points, 6.9 boards, 5.2 assists), explosiveness and passing skill have popped all season, but a questionable jump shot has kept draft buzz in check. Williams' shot-making isn't worrying enough to offset his combination of athleticism, creation and playmaking potential.
41. Matteo Spagnolo (Cremona, PG, 2003)
Nos. 40-31
40. Orlando Robinson (Fresno State, C, Junior)
39. Ousmane Dieng (Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)
38. Justin Lewis (Marquette, SF/PF, Redshirt Freshman)
Scouts only sounded interested in Lewis if he improved his shooting. And now he's at a respectable 36.0 percent from three on the season after making 25-of-49 attempts over Marquette's last eight games. Ideally, he'd put his 6'7", 245-pound frame to use more on defense. He lacks a degree of quickness and pop. But offensively, if his shot is falling like it is now, Lewis could be an effective spot-up player as a triple-threat to catch-and-shoot, pull up inside the arc or attack closeouts and drive through contact.
37. Caleb Houstan (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
36. Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball, C, 2001)
35. Christian Koloko (Arizona, C, Junior)
Averaging 3.1 blocks in just 24.1 minutes, Koloko hasn't slowed down defensively. NBA teams may see some Nicolas Claxton in his size, mobility and versatility to protect the rim and cover ground. But as a post scorer and lob target, he does offer some value offensively, especially if he continues to build on the touch he's shown from the free-throw line (74.1 percent).
34. Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)
33. Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, SF, Junior)
32. Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
Keels matched a season-high with 25 points against Clemson, a game that highlighted his scoring versatility as a ball-screen weapon and shot-maker. He's currently grading in the 92nd percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, using his 221-pound frame to play through contact, capable pull-up game and passing IQ (3.0 assists per game). His inefficiency this season has been tied to the fact that he's struggled off the ball in spot-up situations. But if he can improve his shooting—and he's made eight of his last 15 threes—Keels could like an NBA fit with his driving, passing and defensive tools.
31. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)
Nos. 30-21
30. Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG/SF, Freshman)
29. David Roddy (Colorado State, SF/PF, Junior)
The more I watch Roddy, the more I've become willing to bet on his outlier potential. It's difficult to picture any upside or an easy fit with a 6'6", 255-pound forward, but he possesses enough IQ, toughness and skill versatility to figure it out. He's averaging 22.6 points and 3.4 assists on 13-of-25 from three over Colorado State's last five games, beating defenses as a post scorer and passer, in space with ball-handling and surprise quickness and by hitting catch-and-shoot and pull-up jumpers.
28. JD Davison (Alabama, PG, Freshman)
27. Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)
26. Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)
25. Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)
The idea of Daniels remains enticing: An 18-year-old, 6'6" combo and ball-handler who can defend guards or wings and rack up steals. But he's still far from a shooter (25.3 percent 3PT), and he seems more like a secondary playmaker than a lead decision-maker running the point. Still, his age, tools, skill set and experience create a first-round case, particularly for a team willing to wait on results.
24. E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, PF, Junior)
Coming off a sixth performance of at least 25 points (at Michigan), Liddell is making it easier to look past questions about his post-up heavy game. Aside from torching defenders with his back to the basket by creating separation and converting tough fallaways, Liddell also grades in the 95th percentile as a spot-up player. His new catch-and-shoot game (42.5 percent) is key for his NBA fit and value, as is his improved passing (2.9 assists per game) and defense (2.5 blocks per game).
23. Harrison Ingram (Stanford, SG/SF, Freshman)
22. Nikola Jovic (Mega Bemax, SF, 2003)
21. Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF, Freshman)
Nos. 20-11
20. Christian Braun (Kansas, SG/SF, Junior)
19. Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
18. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, PF, Freshman)
Some scouts questioned if Baldwin would bother returning from an ankle injury in January. There was some speculation he'd shut it down to prepare for the draft. But he came back last week to shoot 9-of-34 during a three-game stretch before exiting the lineup again, this time for undisclosed reasons.
It's safe to say his decision to play for his father at Milwaukee hasn't worked out well, with the 6'9" "shot-maker" shooting just 34.4 percent and 26.6 percent from three. We've seen teams ignore freshman stats for high-school scouting and eye-test results before, like when the Memphis Grizzlies took Ziaire Williams at No. 10 last season.
Baldwin has obvious questions tied to his inefficiency, lack of explosion and jumper-heavy shot selection. But over the years, there is enough evidence suggesting Baldwin is a far better shooter than what he's shown. And though not the most athletic, he hasn't had trouble creating separation around the perimeter.
17. Jean Montero (G League Ignite, PG, 2003)
16. Walker Kessler (Auburn, C, Sophomore)
After a 12-block game against Texas A&M, Kessler is having the most productive shot-blocking season of any college player on record. He's the only player who may wind up averaging over 4.5 per game in less than 26 minutes. No other player has recorded a 20.0 block percentage over the course of a season (minimum 500 minutes).
His anticipation and reaction time are terrific, while his knack for baiting guards into a shot-blocking trap highlights his special IQ. Though a limited scorer, the occasional flashes of shooting should help justify top-20 looks for such an elite, 20-year-old rim protector.
15. Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)
14. Kendall Brown (Baylor, SF, Freshman)
13. MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 2000)
12. Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)
There is some question among scouts about Eason's plus skill for the NBA, but at some point, you have to buy the consistent impact and idea that finding ways to score/contribute is a skill. He's also shooting the three better as of late, having hit nine of his last 18. Otherwise, at 6'8", 216 pounds, he's flashed an appealing mix of face-up play into drives and physical finishing. And he's on a shortlist of players to finish a season with a 6.0 block percentage and 4.0 steal percentage (minimum 500 minutes).
11. Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Nos. 10-6
10. Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG, Sophomore)
9. TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
8. Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)
Coming off a 37-point outburst against Nebraska, a 24-point, 15-rebound line against Minnesota and a 30-point game on 12-of-14 against Maryland, Murray feels too effective and productive to nitpick.
He is old for a sophomore, turning 22 in August. And his face-up game and shooting are still question marks in terms of how well they'll translate. But these would be more worrisome issues if we were talking about a top-five pick. In the late lottery, the bar is lower. You're realistically looking for quality starters, and Murray possesses enough functional physical ability and scoring versatility to be one.
Between his motor and tools for transition (95th percentile), offensive rebounding (91st percentile) and cutting, plus his improved spot-up shooting (40.5 percent), Murray's off-ball offense should create an easy fit. However, he's become one of the nation's best post players (99th percentile) using both hands and instincts, while flashes of isolation scoring (14-of-28) remain encouraging for his potential to emerge as a go-to option.
7. Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Though coach John Calipari tweeted about Sharpe sitting out and preparing to lead Kentucky next season, he'll remain on our 2022 board as an eligible prospect. Without playing a minute, there will still be plenty of NBA interest this June in the 6'6", 18-year-old who led EYBL in scoring with dynamic shot-making and explosive bounce.
Sharpe will be advised by many to at least go through the predraft process for the experience and feedback. He may genuinely have it in his mind that he'll be back at Kentucky, but it may be difficult to ignore the NBA executives once they start trying to convince him to declare and stay in the draft. While I do have questions about his off-the-dribble efficiency, at his age, Sharpe's tools, athleticism and perimeter scoring skills are lottery-worthy.
6. Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)
Top Five
5. AJ Griffin (Duke, SF/PF, Freshman)
4. Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)
3. Jaden Ivey (Purdue, SG, Sophomore)
A 26-point, six-assist takeover of Illinois seemed to signal another step forward for Ivey. You can sense an enhanced mastery of his ability to create windows off the dribble, slice through them or manipulate defenses to set up teammates.
He's appeared more in control than he did at the beginning of the season, both with his creation for scoring/playmaking and his shot-making/finishing. His 40.0 percent three-point shooting is a key reason for his jump up the board, but Ivey's ability to get where he wants and convert different shots on the move has become extremely convincing, given his translatable quickness, explosiveness and change of direction.
The star potential that's been flashing now feels more like star inevitability. The fact that he continues to get better makes him easier to buy.
2. Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
1. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)
Though it sounds like scouts feel safer about Smith, Holmgren hasn't budged from the No. 1 spot on our board. And his case has gotten stronger. Only one other player on record has been able to match his 20-point, 17-rebound, six-assist, five-block line against BYU (28 minutes), and that was a junior in Keith Benson, who did it in 45 minutes.
Up to 74.2 percent inside the arc and 46.6 percent from the three, Holmgren is also registering plus-rebounding (18.9 percent) and passing (12.4 assist percentage) percentages for his position while putting up an 11.9 block percentage.
No player in the draft can impact a game in more ways, and even as a skinny 7-footer, there aren't enough reasons to bet against his finishing, shooting, open-floor handles, IQ and defensive tools/instincts carrying over.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com