Top NBA Draft Storylines in Epic 2022 Final Four Matchups

Expected to be guarded by: Armando Bacot

What scouts want to see: Impact, offensive flashes

There are levels to the finisher/shot-blocker center archetype, from Rudy Gobert to Clint Capela, Robert Williams III and Daniel Gafford. Earlier in the season, Mark Williams was viewed as one of the duplicable versions teams can find later in every draft or relatively cheaper in free agency. The narrative has started to change, however, with Williams' impact and masked skill becoming more evident.

He delivered some wow flashes over the past few rounds, including a late defensive stand against Texas Tech when he slid his feet with a driving Bryson Williams before swatting his running hook. Against Arkansas last round, he stripped JD Notae at half court, dribbled down the floor in a one-on-one race and euro-stepped into a layup.

His coordination looks different from most 7'1", 242-pounders who sport wingspans in the 7'7" range. It even shows on more basic finishes with how quickly he gets off the ground or fluidly he puts back a miss.

Williams has also executed some tougher shots that haven't been right at the rim, demonstrating promising touch from tougher angles. He's made 74.7 percent of his free throws, and though he hasn't taken many jumpers, the four-of-six he's hit tells us he's capable when given a chance.

He'll face off against the 6'10", 240-pound Armando Bacot in the Final Four, who's totaled 180 post-up points (85th percentile) in 37 games. Opponents are shooting just 31.9 percent against Williams in the post.

However, he struggled earlier in the month containing Bacot (23 points), who finished through and by Williams on multiple occasions.

While it would have been ideal to evaluate Williams against a smaller frontcourt who could test his lateral quickness, scouts will still be monitoring how strong he walls up against Bacot in the paint. If Duke and Kansas advance, Williams will go head-to-head with another powerful inside big in 250-pound David McCormack. Neither team runs pick-and-rolls often.

At this stage, we've seen enough evidence of top-tier finishing (99th percentile cuts, 96th percentile transition, 91st percentile rolls) and rim protection (11.6 block percentage) with elite tools for Williams to all but guarantee a spot in the 2022 first round. He's also been the primary driving force behind a handful of Duke wins this season.

Williams dominating a Final Four game or two with his two-way presence around the basket—while also teasing scouts with some post moves, counters and touch shots—could lead to lottery teams seeing a quality NBA starter and not just a replaceable, athletic dunker.