Top 10 Storylines of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

1 of 10

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Normally, a club that just posted a .598 winning percentage and the Association's third-highest net rating wouldn't need a fuel check, but there are reasons to wonder if the Utah Jazz are running on fumes.

This core has been together for a while now and has yet to get over the second-round hump. Tack on the constant speculation about the people involved—be it the constant dissections of the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert relationship, the threat of the Knicks luring Mitchell back home to New York or coach Quin Snyder being mentioned for other gigs—and it's possible this postseason is a make-or-break one.

If this team underperforms and the front office pulls the plug, a full-scale demolition could be felt across the basketball landscape.

Mitchell and Gobert are All-Star regulars on the right side of 30. The amount of interest in them—and the impact of their addition elsewhere—would be immense. Snyder is among the NBA's top skippers. Any team with an opening would give him a long look. The supporting cast is loaded with plug-and-play vets who could instantly strengthen this summer's win-now shoppers.

If you like watching this team play together, carve out some couch time and soak it in while you still can. If it can't solve the toughest postseason puzzles this time around, it may not get another crack at them.