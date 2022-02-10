Woj: Nets' James Harden Wants 76ers Trade but Fears Public Backlash If He Requests It

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden reportedly wants a move to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Thursday's 2022 NBA trade deadline, but he hasn't formally requested it because he's worried about the potential public backlash.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden is "hopeful" the Sixers front office, led by his former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, can pull off a deal, but Woj noted the sides have "yet to become engaged in serious dialogue" ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

The first notable domino to fall was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury. More recently, the Cavs made a big splash, acquiring the Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert to bolster their strong season.

In what will go down as one of the most notable deals of the deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as they look to make a playoff push.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Nets, with Harden reportedly a target for the Sixers.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Myles Turner of the Pacers.

