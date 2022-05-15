Suns' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' quest for the franchise's first NBA title came to an end Sunday with a decisive 123-90 loss to Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Phoenix entered the 2021-22 season with clear championship expectations and the core quartet of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges in place after reaching last year's NBA Finals before falling short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns posted the NBA's best record during the regular season at 64-18, which was eight games better than their closest competition (Memphis Grizzlies, 56-26). They proceeded to take the New Orleans Pelicans down in six games in the first round before slowly unraveling against Dallas.

While the team's championship window should remain wide open heading toward next season, the roster could still look a little different by the time the 2022-23 season tips off.