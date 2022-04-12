NBA Playoffs 2022: Explaining Play-In Format, Seedings and More

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The top six seeds in each conference were claimed during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The No. 7 seeds will be snatched up Tuesday night, and the last two playoff tickets will get locked down Friday night.

It all goes down during the Play-In Tournament, an eight-team, six-game event that sets the Nos. 7 through 10 seeds in each conference. This is the second year of the tournament's existence, and the contests already look as compelling as any can be.

The action tips Tuesday, when the current Nos. 7 and 8 seeds compete to be crowned the official No. 7. On Wednesday, the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds will square off in a win-or-go-home game with the winner advancing to face the No. 7-8 game loser in another single-elimination clash on Friday night that will settle the No. 8 spot.

After laying out the tournament schedule, we'll spotlight the eight participants.