Mavericks' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

Glenn James/Getty Images

The 2021-22 season has come to an end for the Dallas Mavericks, so now it's up to the organization to figure out how to build off a promising year and contend for a title next season.

Before getting eliminated in Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors, the Mavericks finished with an impressive 52-30 record under first-year head coach Jason Kidd—their first time winning 50 games in a season since 2014-15. Star point guard Luka Doncic was his usually-spectacular self, but it's clear Dallas needs another star next to him to compete against elite teams.

Doncic's extension officially kicks in next season, raising his cap hit to $36.6 million. It won't be easy for the Mavericks to afford another massive contract, so they will have to get creative in their offseason approach.

The Mavericks already got a jump start on free agency by acquiring veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and signing swingman Dorian Finney-Smith to a four-year, $55.6 million extension before he hit the open market. But general manager Nico Harrison will have more work to do to build the team into a contender.

Here's where things stand for the Mavericks heading into the offseason.