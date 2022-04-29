Timberwolves' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

With the 2021-22 season now over for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the hard part begins for executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta.

The Wolves posted their first winning record (46-36) since 2017-18 en route to seventh place finish in the Western Conference. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs with a 114-106 loss in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.



Now, it's up to Gupta to make the kind of franchise-altering move or series of secondary transactions that can push Minnesota closer to the Western Conference's elite. Finishing in the top six in 2022-23 is likely to be the minimum expectation to represent progress.

Karl-Anthony Towns' contract, which has two more years left to run, will continue to serve as a ticking clock for the organization. Gupta will have to approach the summer with some level of urgency because there's no guarantee Towns will stick around beyond 2024.

This is also a great opportunity for Gupta to put his imprint on the roster. He only began running the front office last September following the sudden ouster of Gersson Rosas.

Heading into the offseason, here's where things stand for the Timberwolves.