Latest NBA Trade Intel: How Will Dame Lillard Surgery Impact Ben Simmons Market?

8 of 18

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

In addition to persistent rumblings about the Hawks' efforts to move Cam Reddish for a future first-round pick, Atlanta's continued stumble out of the playoff picture has placed numerous roster shake-ups on the table for Travis Schlenk's front office. “Everyone but Trae Young and Clint Capela are available,” one assistant general manager told B/R.

There remains a belief among rival front offices that the Hawks would be willing to part with De'Andre Hunter to bring a significant veteran contributor to Atlanta.

The Hawks appear fluid in their asking price for Reddish. Some teams have said Atlanta is looking for the draft capital mentioned above, but others have reported a desire to exchange Reddish for a veteran rotation wing on a value contract, or a younger first-round-caliber player whose rookie contract has more years remaining than Reddish's.

Collins has a lot of fans around the league. San Antonio and Dallas have frequently been linked as suitors for some time. In a recent interview with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Collins said: "Since I started conversations to get my contract last season, the trade conversations have been a thing that I've gotten used to. I pledged my allegiance to the city of Atlanta. I've never come in here once and pledged my allegiances elsewhere."

That's far from a trade request, but the comment about Collins' contract extension discussions is important context. Those negotiations were never close, and there was a window prior to the 2020-21 season where Collins' representatives suggested Atlanta trade the 24-year-old forward to a team that would pay him the maximum salary Collins desired. Then, the Hawks soared to the Eastern Conference finals, and Collins netted a five-year, $125 million contract. The deal was still far off from the four-year, roughly $120 million the young forward previously sought.

The Young-Capela pick-and-roll is expected to be the foundation of the Hawks' attack for some time, so it's unlikely Collins will ever inherit the bigger offensive role he desires unless he gets a new home. If Atlanta can find a suitable deal, that outcome seems quite possible. “Travis is not going to be afraid to shake it up,” one general manager said.

Danilo Gallinari's name also started to circulate among league executives on Monday. His $20 million salary could serve as cap filler to pair with Reddish for a larger impact veteran. Only $5 million of Gallinari's salary is guaranteed for next season, the final of his three-year deal. Meanwhile, Solomon Hill, out for the season with a hamstring tear, is a strong trade candidate in order to open a roster spot.