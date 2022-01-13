Report: Cam Reddish Traded to Knicks from Hawks; Kevin Knox Included in Deal

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are trading young wing Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 2nd-round draft pick (via the Brooklyn Nets) to the New York Knicks in exchange for a protected first-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the Knicks will also send Kevin Knox, 22, to Atlanta.

The Hawks had been "canvassing the league" for a mid-first-round pick or a young player in a potential Reddish deal, Wojnarowski added. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers were among the teams to make recent inquiries into a possible move.

Reddish has been solid for the Hawks this season, averaging 11.9 points while shooting a career-high 37.9 percent from three. In just his third season, he's continued to be a solid depth piece for the team.

But Atlanta does not lack depth on the wing, with Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also available. The trio of Bogdanovic, Hunter and Huerter have emerged as the team's three best options, leaving less minutes for players such as Reddish.

So a change in scenery might be the Duke alum's best route at maximizing his potential. New York is certainly banking on as much.

And they'll get more than one season with him to prove his fit with them, as he's under contract through the 2022-23 season ($5.9 million) before he becomes a restricted free agent.

Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick by the Hawks in the 2109 NBA draft, six picks after the team nabbed Hunter. In Atlanta, he's been mostly cast as a nice role player, largely off the bench.

The Knicks will be hoping to see him take the next step.

He'll join a promising core in New York that includes Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Kemba Walker, among others, providing quality depth on the wing. Players like Barrett, Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson give the team a young group to build around, one currently buoyed by a number of solid veterans.

Reddish isn't going to turn the Knicks into legitimate title contenders. But he'll help them in their push for a second straight playoff berth.