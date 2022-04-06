Steelers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets to Benefit Starting QB

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers can approach the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in a few ways.

Mike Tomlin and his staff could go after a new franchise quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger with the No. 20 overall pick. Pittsburgh may also load up on offensive weapons to help Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph adjust to the starting role.

The AFC North franchise has a nice young crop of offensive skill position talent led by Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson. The Steelers chose Harris, Johnson, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth in the first three rounds of the past three drafts.

Instead of landing a new quarterback, Pittsburgh's eye for talent at the offensive skill positions may lead to another selection of that type to help either Trubisky or Rudolph grow into the offense.