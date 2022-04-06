Even After Trade, Saints Should Pass on 2022 QB Class, Build Around Jameis

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Typically, NFL teams move up multiple slots on Day 1 of the draft or acquire a first-round pick to take a quarterback, but we shouldn't assume that's the New Orleans Saints' objective after a noteworthy deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, they should use their top 2022 selections to fully support Jameis Winston.

On Monday, the Saints swapped multiple picks with the Eagles, which will allow them to make two selections in the first round of the upcoming draft, and they gave up premium capital in the next two years to execute the transaction, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

In the next few weeks, mock drafters will likely link New Orleans to a quarterback. But who knows, maybe general manager Mickey Loomis has other plans. Remember, on his watch, the Saints traded up for defensive end Marcus Davenport in the first round of the 2018 draft, so the club's front office could surprise us.

Rather than pick a signal-caller from an underwhelming class, the Saints would be better off using their current first-round slots on an offensive tackle and a wide receiver to win now. If New Orleans adds a couple of starters at those positions, the team can bolster last year's 19th-ranked scoring offense and give Winston a fair shot to bounce back from a torn ACL (with MCL damage).

Winston, who re-signed with the Saints on a two-year, $28 million deal, has a clear path to lead the offense after head coach Dennis Allen said Taysom Hill will "focus" on playing tight end. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton told reporters that he's there to help Winston in any way possible.

Before Winston went down with an injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he helped lead the Saints to a 5-2 record. Without star wideout Michael Thomas, the big-armed signal-caller threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 59 percent completion rate.

Over the course of the offseason, Winston has worked on his short passes, which may boost his completion rate.

"I'm really excited to focus on my intermediate accuracy," Winston said via ESPN's Mike Triplett. "Getting those easy completions to Alvin Kamara. We saw that in the [victory at the Seattle Seahawks last year], how effective that was. You know, really perfecting the passes from behind the line of scrimmage to 10 yards down the field."

In addition to Kamara's playmaking ability in the short passing game, few wideouts rack up more receiving yards than Thomas on slant patterns. If Winston has both players back in full capacity, he could post gaudy numbers for the 2022 season.

However, the Saints' top two offensive skill players have some question marks.

Last offseason, Thomas underwent ankle surgery and suffered a setback, which sidelined him for the 2021 campaign. He may have had a rocky relationship with team brass, particularly former head coach Sean Payton, who thought the receiver should've had the operation before June.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas had another setback with his foot, but he's getting weekly treatments, and the Saints expect him back with the team:

The Athletic's Katherine Terrell also shed light on the relationship between Thomas and the club.

"Thomas' positive interactions on social media and new head coach Dennis Allen's comments about his upcoming season bode well for his return," Terrell wrote. "The Saints believe that Thomas is on the mend and ready to play the 2022 season in New Orleans after missing the 2021 season."

While the Saints have quelled lingering tension with Thomas, they should add another receiver in the coming months, regardless of how well he responds to treatment.

New Orleans re-signed Tre'Quan Smith, but he's yet to break out even with Thomas out for 26 games over the past two seasons. The fifth-year pro hasn't eclipsed 34 receptions or 448 receiving yards in a single term.

The front office can use pick No. 16 or 19 on a handful of wideouts: Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Drake London (USC), Jameson Williams (Alabama) or Treylon Burks (Arkansas).

Olave could provide immediate help because of his advanced route-running ability and attention to detail on patterns. He can line up on the perimeter or in the slot, which allows the coaching staff more creativity with formations. Despite his slim build (6'0", 187 lbs), the former Buckeye scored double-digit touchdowns in 2019 (13) and 2021 (12).

The Saints should also consider Williams if teams pass on him because of his injury. Per Schefter, he's ahead of schedule in his recovery:

Williams had a breakout 2021 campaign, hauling 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns as Alabama's big-play receiver. He has the speed and hands to threaten defenses over the top and open up the middle of the field for Thomas and Kamara on shorter routes.

Speaking of Kamara, he may serve a suspension that stems from an arrest for suspected battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. With his availability for the upcoming season unclear, New Orleans should add a running back in the third or fourth round to lighten 32-year-old Mark Ingram's rushing workload.

Georgia's James Cook can replicate some of what Kamara does in the passing game. He's arguably the best pass-catching running back in the class, with 67 receptions for 730 yards and six touchdowns in four collegiate terms. The 5'11", 199-pounder also has the speed to break off big plays on the ground and as a receiver in open space.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

In addition to playmakers at wideout and running back, the Saints need to fill a void at left tackle following three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead's departure to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The Saints can plug James Hurst into the left tackle spot. The versatile offensive lineman logged a majority of his snaps in place of Armstead over the last two seasons and only gave up three sacks on 941 snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Nonetheless, with a pair of top-20 picks, New Orleans will likely have a shot at one of the top tackles in the class. The front office should have Charles Cross (Mississippi State) and Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) high on its big board.

B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn compared Cross to former Denver Broncos and New York Jets tackle Ryan Clady, who has four Pro Bowls nods and two All-Pro campaigns on his nine-year resume.

"Overall, Cross has a strong case for being the most polished and talented pass-blocker in the draft despite only 22 starts under his belt," Thorn wrote. "He brings starter-level play strength and physicality as a run-blocker, making him an immediate impact starter."

Going back to Senior Bowl week, Penning has looked impressive throughout the predraft process. With every opportunity to showcase himself, he's boosted his stock with hard-nosed performances on the field and athleticism in workouts (h/t Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network).

Don't overlook the idea that Loomis made a potential chess move to leapfrog the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a need at right tackle.

Even if the Saints don't convince safety Tyrann Mathieu to replace now-retired Malcolm Jenkins (h/t Rapoport), New Orleans should focus on the offensive side of the ball to aid the player at the most important position.

Winston had a good start to the 2021 campaign, considering his limited perimeter pass-catching options. Last season, Marquez Callaway led the team's wideouts with 46 receptions and 698 receiving yards.

Still 28 years old, Winston can put up big numbers in his prime with an upgraded supporting cast. In Tampa Bay, he threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions with Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin during the 2019 season.

And despite a sample size as a starter last year, Winston at least demonstrated an ability to protect the ball with a career-low 1.9 percent interception rate. If he can continue to limit turnovers, the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 class can make a strong comeback in 2022, so long as the Saints invest in the offense.

College Statistics provided by cfbstats.com.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.