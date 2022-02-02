Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: Malik Willis Could Still Be QB1 in 2022 Draft Class

1 of 6

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

On Wednesday, prospects practiced in inclement weather, which adds a variable to the evaluation process. In a game played outdoors, quarterbacks and their pass-catchers must adjust to the conditions.

For the National Team, Desmond Ridder launched a pass 62.5 yards through the air to Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton, which also had an initial spin rate of 673.9 RPM (revolutions per minute), per Zebra Technologies. By the end of practice, he had the deepest throw by distance with the highest initial spin rate.

With that said, Ridder didn't look sharp on some routine throws.

On a play-action pass, Ridder led his receiver too far across the middle. The pass-catcher had to lay out for the ball, but it bounced off his fingertips for an incompletion (h/t Tyler Forness of NBC Sports).

Ridder also missed his target on a short throw to the flat. He threw low and out in front, which gave the pass-catcher no chance to reel it in for a reception (h/t Forness).

Ridder's lowlights in the rain won't torpedo his draft stock, but talent evaluators will certainly go back to his film and look for anticipation throws. In the NFL, defenders close passing windows quickly, so if he's unable hit receivers in stride, the former Bearcat will have a rough transition to the pros.