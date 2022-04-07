Power Ranking Lakers Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

History will have two options for the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers: Either remember them as the NBA superpower that wasn't or forget about them entirely.

Their offseason gamble on Russell Westbrook was a bust. Their well-seasoned (see: old) roster was roughed up by the injury bug as much as anyone's. They still coaxed an MVP-caliber campaign out of LeBron James, but his supporting cast—including co-star Anthony Davis—failed to ever provide proper support.

As a result, the Lakers' season will officially end on Sunday, since the latest of their seven consecutive losses knocked them out of the play-in tournament.

To help retrace the steps of what went wrong, we'll rank the entire 17-man roster based on their on-court contributions.