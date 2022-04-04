Johnny Knoxville Delivers and Biggest Night 2 Takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 38

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania 38 surprised fans by delivering a fantastic first night filled with memorable moments and matches, so hopes were a little higher going into Night 2.

Sunday's card was headlined by Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns in a unification match for the WWE and universal titles.

We also saw the Raw Tag Team Championships defended in a Triple Threat match between RK-Bro, The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. On the celebrity side of things, Sami Zayn battled Johnny Knoxville, while Pat McAfee stepped into the ring with Austin Theory. A handful of other matches filled in the gaps.

While the first night had unforgettable moments such as Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, Bianca Belair regaining the Raw women's title and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first match in 19 years, Night 2 delivered some memorable moments, too.

Let's look at the things from Sunday that will keep fans talking for some time.