Johnny Knoxville Delivers and Biggest Night 2 Takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 38

Johnny Knoxville Delivers and Biggest Night 2 Takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 38April 4, 2022
WrestleMania 38 surprised fans by delivering a fantastic first night filled with memorable moments and matches, so hopes were a little higher going into Night 2.
Sunday's card was headlined by Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns in a unification match for the WWE and universal titles.
We also saw the Raw Tag Team Championships defended in a Triple Threat match between RK-Bro, The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. On the celebrity side of things, Sami Zayn battled Johnny Knoxville, while Pat McAfee stepped into the ring with Austin Theory. A handful of other matches filled in the gaps.
While the first night had unforgettable moments such as Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, Bianca Belair regaining the Raw women's title and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first match in 19 years, Night 2 delivered some memorable moments, too.
Let's look at the things from Sunday that will keep fans talking for some time.
Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville Were Awesome Together
Leading up to WrestleMania, one of the things that had fans arguing most was whether Knoxville deserved a spot on the card. After the performance he and Zayn put on during Sunday's show, almost everyone on social media was praising their match.
The Anything Goes contest was the perfect mix of absurdity and comedy. Not only did Knoxville come to play, but Zayn also worked his butt off to make sure everything was on point from a technical standpoint.
Sometimes, pro wrestling needs to be ridiculous to remind us of how much fun it can be. This bout was entertaining from start to finish and went over big with the live crowd inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
We all thought Logan Paul was going to be the celebrity people were talking about most after 'Mania, but it might just be the Jackass star.
A New Alliance Has Formed
Edge and AJ Styles had a fantastic match on Sunday, but what happened at the end might be more important.
As The Phenomenal One prepared to hit a finishing move, he was distracted by Damian Priest long enough for Edge to recover and catch him with a Spear as he came off the top rope.
After the bout was over, The Archer of Infamy and The Rated-R Superstar posed together with their arms raised, indicating that this is a new alliance we can expect to see on Raw.
If Edge is starting a new group, it wouldn't be surprising if we saw another member or two recruited during Monday's post-WrestleMania episode of the red brand.
The veteran has embraced a darker persona in recent weeks, so Priest is a perfect fit for this new aesthetic. It would be awesome if somebody such as Rhea Ripley or Shotzi Blackheart also joined their ranks.
Pat McAfee Saves His Segment
The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory ended up being about as good as you could hope for in this situation, but all of the stuff that came after had fans divided on social media.
Vince McMahon deciding to have an impromptu match against the former NFL kicker caught a lot of people by surprise, but it was even more shocking when the WWE chairman pinned him by kicking a football into his stomach.
Steve Austin came out to hit a Stunner to both McMahon and McAfee to send the crowd home happy, but this would not have been nearly as entertaining without the SmackDown announcer's hilarious antics.
Not only did he give us one of the best spit takes ever when he took a Stunner, but the moment when he was shown pouring beer into his mouth while on the ground was shared all over the internet within minutes.
The celebrities booked for this year's WrestleMania exceeded all expectations. Everybody showed up and made sure what they did was both memorable and entertaining.
WrestleMania has involved celebs since its first year, but we have seen those roles grow over the decades to the point that they are putting on some of the most enjoyable matches on the show.
The Tribal Chief Has Unified the Titles
After a grueling and physical fight, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship and win the WWE Championship.
WWE called this a title unification match, so it appears The Tribal Chief will combine the belts into one at some point, though it's possible WWE changes direction at some point.
Taking away the top title for one brand could be an indication that the brand split is coming to an end. WWE has been blurring the lines between rosters for a few years, and with so many releases in 2020 and 2021, it might be better off having one big roster instead of two.
The match itself was fine. Reigns got the definitive win over Lesnar as he wanted, and Paul Heyman now gets to hold two belts when he sits at ringside for matches.
Overall, this year's WrestleMania exceeded its own buildup. Several matches delivered in big ways, and quite a few Superstars will be able to build on their wins here through the rest of 2022.