WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
Night one is in the books, so all that's left for WWE is to get through night two of WrestleMania 38.
The first night featured several big moments. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, Bianca Belair won the Raw women's title, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey, and Steve Austin wrestled his first match in almost two decades.
Logan Paul even won some praise for his performance in the match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
Night two is set to feature the unification of the WWE and Universal Championships among other big matchups. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's show.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Start Time: 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
WrestleMania Night 2 Card
- Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (WWE and Universal Championship unification)
WWE cut The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus from night one, so that may be added to night two at some point.
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch WrestleMania 38. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
Other WrestleMania Thoughts
Night one of WrestleMania exceeded expectations in many ways, so a lot of fans may have raised their hopes for a similar result on night two.
We don't have any big returns like Rhodes or Austin planned, but WWE has put together some matches with the potential to be just as good as anything from night one.
Reigns vs. Lesnar is repetitive but they always end up putting on a great show together. The Raw tag title bout will definitely be fun, and so will Edge vs. Styles.
McAfee turned a lot of heads with his match against Adam Cole, so his bout with Theory could end up being the best celebrity match of the weekend. And let's face it, if anyone can get a passable match out of Johnny Knoxville, it's Sami Zayn.
As lackluster as the build has been, WWE usually steps up and delivers good PPVs. Let's hope night two lives up to the bar set by night one.