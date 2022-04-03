WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

Night one is in the books, so all that's left for WWE is to get through night two of WrestleMania 38.

The first night featured several big moments. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, Bianca Belair won the Raw women's title, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey, and Steve Austin wrestled his first match in almost two decades.

Logan Paul even won some praise for his performance in the match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Night two is set to feature the unification of the WWE and Universal Championships among other big matchups. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's show.