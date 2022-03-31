3 Takeaways from Celtics' March Performance

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Remember when the Boston Celtics were frustrating or inconsistent or anything other than a fire-breathing basketball dragon?

Well, shortly after the calendar flipped to 2022, all of that other stuff went out the window. Everything other than the basketball dragon part, at least.

Following Wednesday, the Celtics are an Eastern Conference-best 24-6 with the NBA's most efficient defense and third-most efficient offense, per NBA.com. Given the sample size, it's fair to assume this has been more than a trend; it looks transformational.

Or, rather it did before Robert Williams III's meniscus tear potentially put a wrench into Boston's plans for a basketball world takeover.

To dig into everything transpiring with this team, let's dissect three of the top lessons learned during the scorching month of March.