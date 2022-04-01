B/R NBA Power Rankings: Small-Market Teams Own Top 3 Spots

B/R NBA Power Rankings: Small-Market Teams Own Top 3 SpotsApril 1, 2022
With just over a week left in the NBA regular season, a handful of title contenders have emerged, seeding up and down both conferences remains in question and the MVP race is heating up.
Parity, among both teams and individual stars, is one of the league's biggest strengths right now. And with so much still in the air, these final days figure to be jam-packed with excitement.
To set the stage for the last straightaway, let's take a look at where every team stands after 23 weeks of NBA action.
30. Portland Trail Blazers
Previous Rank: 30
Record: 27-49
Net Rating: -7.8
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to make a real run at the league's worst net rating over this final stretch of the season.
Since Jusuf Nurkic was shut down ahead of its February 24 game against the Golden State Warriors, Portland is 2-15 with a minus-20.0 net rating that's almost twice as bad as the 29th-place Oklahoma City Thunder's minus-10.2.
The Blazers' top six in total minutes over this stretch is made up of Drew Eubanks (an undrafted 25-year-old), Brandon Williams (undrafted), CJ Elleby (the 46th pick in 2020), Trendon Watford (undrafted), Keon Johnson (the 21st pick in 2021!) and Ben McLemore (a 29-year-old journeyman clinging to the NBA).
It's too late for the Blazers to crash the bottom three in lottery odds, but they're clearly trying to find a couple extra percentage points before this season wraps.
29. Oklahoma City Thunder
Previous Rank: 28
Record: 22-54
Net Rating: -7.5
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort all done for the season, there aren't a lot of grand takeaways to be found in Oklahoma City Thunder games.
But there is at least one member of the young core still in action, and he's showing upside, particularly as a passer.
Since Aleksej Pokusevski returned from an injury on February 5, he's averaged 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.2 minutes. And over the last five games, that assist mark is 6.2.
With his 7-foot frame and an audacity beyond his years, Poku can see angles traditional playmakers can't, and he's willing to try things others won't. With him, Giddy (6'8") and SGA (6'6") in lineups together, there may not be many teams in the league that can match OKC's combination of size and playmaking next season.
28. Orlando Magic
Previous Rank: 27
Record: 20-57
Net Rating: -7.9
His team's record and established narratives for Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes will probably keep Franz Wagner out of the Rookie of the Year race, but it shouldn't.
In a series of blind polls pitting Wagner's numbers against the other candidates, the Orlando Magic forward beat out Mobley and fell a little shy of Cunningham.
After going for 28 points and shooting 3-of-3 from deep against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Wagner is now averaging 15.5 points and shooting 35.7 percent from three on the season.
27. Houston Rockets
Previous Rank: 29
Record: 20-57
Net Rating: -8.2
The Houston Rockets' rebuild is going about as well as anyone could hope. Sure, diehard teardown fans might want a few more losses, but the Rockets are 5-15 in their last 20, and the young backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. is showing plenty of potential.
During this stretch, Green is averaging 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 threes while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep. Over the same stretch, KPJ is at 15.9 points and 6.0 assists.
For the entire season, when those two shared the floor with Christian Wood and Eric Gordon, Houston is plus-1.3 points per 100 possessions.
That may not sound like much, but it's a heck of a lot better than the entire team's league-worst mark of minus-9.2, and it suggests that surrounding this young backcourt with the right veterans could make Houston competitive as early as next season.
26. Detroit Pistons
Previous Rank: 26
Record: 21-56
Net Rating: -7.6
The Detroit Pistons have been frisky of late. An eight-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers moved them to 2-5 in their last seven, but they have a positive point differential over that stretch.
And the play of last summer's No. 1 pick is cause for all kinds of optimism.
Over these seven games, Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 2.0 steals. And in the last two, he's gone toe-to-toe, and held up just fine, against Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.
Against the Brooklyn Nets, he had 34 points and six assists. And in the win over Embiid, he added another 27 and six.
25. Indiana Pacers
Previous Rank: 24
Record: 25-52
Net Rating: -3.3
The Indiana Pacers likely didn't envision fewer than 30 wins when they entered the season with Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and new coach Rick Carlisle, but things quickly went off the rails, and 2021-22 is now all about signs for the future.
And while the losses have kept piling up since Sabonis was sent to the Kings as part of the deal that landed Tyrese Haliburton, the young point guard is offering plenty of positive signs.
After handing out 12 assists in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Haliburton is now averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 dimes, 2.2 threes and 1.9 steals as a Pacer.
And next season, he and Buddy Hield (averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 threes with Indiana) could combine to form one of the league's more dynamic backcourts.
24. Sacramento Kings
Previous Rank: 25
Record: 28-49
Net Rating: -5.1
With Domantas Sabonis (knee) and De'Aaron Fox (hand) seemingly done for the rest of this season, the Sacramento Kings' closing kick is going to be all about Davion Mitchell. And so far, the rookie is not disappointing.
Over his last five games, Mitchell is averaging 24.0 points, 8.4 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 38.5 percent from deep.
And his finish on top of multiple Houston Rockets on Wednesday served as a heck of an exclamation point for this run.
23. Los Angeles Lakers
Previous Rank: 21
Record: 31-45
Net Rating: -2.9
At 52.5, the Los Angeles Lakers were tied with the Utah Jazz for the third-highest preseason over-under in the league.
Now, with just over a week left in the regular season, L.A. is 14 games under .500 and tied with the San Antonio Spurs for 10th place. Their chances of making the playoffs are down to two percent, according to FiveThirtyEight's projection system. And LeBron James is nursing a sprained ankle.
Even if they do sneak into the play-in, plenty of Lakers fans have to already be eying the offseason, when the team will almost certainly be looking to unload Russell Westbrook.
22. Washington Wizards
Previous Rank: 23
Record: 33-43
Net Rating: -3.0
It's flown under the radar a bit, but Kristaps Porzingis is giving Washington Wizards fans reasons for optimism going forward.
After going for 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic, Porzingis is averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 boards, 3.1 dimes and 1.6 blocks with Washington.
There will certainly be plenty of questions that need to be answered this offseason, but a two-man game with KP and Bradley Beal is a decent offensive starting place.
21. New York Knicks
Previous Rank: 22
Record: 34-43
Net Rating: -0.9
Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, coupled with the Atlanta Hawks winning on Thursday, officially ended the New York Knicks' quest for the play-in tournament.
The play of RJ Barrett and other youngsters down the stretch should give Knicks fans some hope for the future, though.
Since Barrett returned from injury on February 25, he's averaged 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 threes. The shooting numbers still leave a lot to be desired, but Barrett is looking more like a potential No. 1 option, and when he's surrounded by the right players, New York can win.
Over the entire season, the Knicks are plus-4.0 points per 100 possessions when Barrett shares the floor with Immanuel Quickley (compared to minus-3.8 when he's with Julius Randle).
20. New Orleans Pelicans
Previous Rank: 19
Record: 33-43
Net Rating: -0.6
In his return to Portland, CJ McCollum reminded fans of his versatility as a scorer, hit a healthy dose of jumpers and finished with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting.
After that performance, McCollum is now averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 threes while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three as a New Orleans Pelican.
In games that he's played, New Orleans is 10-10, and it is plus-6.1 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor.
If the Pelicans can add Zion Williamson (who's traveling with the team on this most recent road trip) to the mix with McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas, they could threaten the seventh- and eighth-place teams in the play-in tournament.
19. San Antonio Spurs
Previous Rank: 18
Record: 31-45
Net Rating: -0.2
They lost a nail-biter to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but the San Antonio Spurs have done enough of late to leapfrog the Los Angeles Lakers in FiveThirtyEight's projection system.
The Spurs have won four of their last five (and five of their last seven) and now have a 6 percent chance to make the playoffs (compared to L.A.'s 3 percent).
With Dejounte Murray playing the way he is (25.7 points, 8.9 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over his last 15 games) and San Antonio having an easier schedule than the Lakers the rest of the way, 10th (or maybe even ninth) place feels well within reach.
18. Los Angeles Clippers
Previous Rank: 20
Record: 37-40
Net Rating: -1.7
Paul George's return to action was the exclamation point on a massive comeback victory for the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
With eight minutes left in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert finished an alley-oop to extend his team's lead to 25 points and push its win probability to 99.3 percent. Then, PG, in his first game back, took over.
Over the rest of the game, George scored 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting and was a plus-28 in just 13 minutes. His complete takeover against last season's top seed in the West served as a reminder of the Clippers upside.
And if he's joined in the playoffs by Kawhi Leonard, which is reportedly still on the table, a deep run isn't out of the question.
17. Cleveland Cavaliers
Previous Rank: 14
Record: 42-35
Net Rating: +2.0
Injuries have pretty much knocked the wheels off for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were on pace for 51 wins after their February 11 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
In 21 games since then, Cleveland is 7-14 with the seventh-worst net rating in the league.
Jarrett Allen has played in only eight of those games. Caris LeVert has played in 12. Even Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley missed a handful of games.
Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, though, this season has to be seen as a success. They crushed their preseason over/under for wins and outscored opponents by 7.1 points per 100 possessions when Garland, Allen and Mobley were on the floor.
16. Atlanta Hawks
Previous Rank: 17
Record: 40-37
Net Rating: +1.4
Their fans surely would've liked it to happen earlier in the season, but the Atlanta Hawks finally seem to have flipped the necessary switch.
After blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Atlanta has now won four straight and eight of its last 11.
And during this run, Trae Young is putting up 30.7 points, 10.7 assists and 3.9 threes per game.
It'll be tough to replicate last year's Eastern Conference Finals run from the play-in tournament, but this version will make the Hawks, at the very least, a tough out.
15. Charlotte Hornets
Previous Rank: 15
Record: 40-37
Net Rating: +0.5
The Charlotte Hornets all but buried the New York Knicks' hopes for a berth in the play-in tournament on Wednesday when they beat them 125-114 in Madison Square Garden.
Miles Bridges went for 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the win, and LaMelo Ball added 20 points and 15 assists.
Those two have been critical during Charlotte's current 8-2 stretch. Bridges is putting up 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 threes while shooting 46.8 percent from three over those 10 games, while LaMelo is at 22.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.1 threes and 2.1 steals with a 44.1 three-point percentage.
14. Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Rank: 11
Record: 43-34
Net Rating: +3.0
Right when it looked like they might escape the play-in tournament and threaten the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks for sixth place, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost four of five games and pretty much locked themselves into seventh (barring some wild results down the stretch).
A recent letdown shouldn't cast a pall over this season, though. They've already smashed their preseason over-under of 35.5, and the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell has a bright future.
On the year, Minnesota is plus-10.3 points per 100 possessions (94th percentile) when those three are on the floor.
13. Chicago Bulls
Previous Rank: 16
Record: 45-32
Net Rating: +0.4
From Feb. 26 to March 24, the Chicago Bulls were 3-10 with the third worst net rating in the league. And the slide put them on the verge of the play-in tournament.
But this week, they bounced back with a 3-1 stretch in which the big three started to look ready for the postseason.
During this run, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 34.8 points while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three. Zach LaVine is adding 21.8 points, while Nikola Vucevic is pitching in 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.
12. Utah Jazz
Previous Rank: 10
Record: 46-31
Net Rating: +5.8
The Utah Jazz were 28-10 (a 60-win pace) on January 5, and seemingly everything has gone wrong since then.
Injuries to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell plagued the rest of their January. In early February, Joe Ingles tore his ACL and was subsequently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. And this week, they blew a 25-point lead (the 14th time they've blown a double-digit lead this season) to the Los Angeles Clippers, which evoked memories of their playoff meltdown against the same team last season.
Season-long indicators like net rating still suggest Utah is one of the best teams in the league, but this slide, including a recent five-game losing streak can't be erased by Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
11. Toronto Raptors
Previous Rank: 13
Record: 44-32
Net Rating: +2.2
Pascal Siakam is making a late charge for an All-NBA spot, and he added to it with a triple-double in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He put up 12 points, 13 assists and 10 boards. And over his last six games, he's putting up 26.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Since New Year's Eve, he's shooting exactly 40 percent from three.
This isn't empty production, either. As Siakam has taken off individually, the Toronto Raptors have followed. They've won 10 of their last 12 and now have a cushion between themselves and the play-in tournament.
10. Philadelphia 76ers
Previous Rank: 9
Record: 46-30
Net Rating: +2.2
The first two losses of the Philadelphia 76ers' current three-game losing streak were understandable. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks were in the Finals last year, and both remain legitimate contenders. But following up losses to those two with another against the Detroit Pistons is harder to accept.
The Sixers were outscored 29-15 in the final frame of their 102-94 loss to the Pistons. And in that game, James Harden went 4-of-15 from the field and the bench combined for eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Adding Harden at the deadline still feels like a no-brainer, but there are still extended stretches when it feels like Embiid, who has averaged 34.3 points and 14.7 boards during this streak, needs some help.
9. Golden State Warriors
Previous Rank: 7
Record: 48-29
Net Rating: +5.0
We're coming up on two months of the Golden State Warriors struggling to find any kind of rhythm. Since February 9, they're 7-16, 23rd in points per 100 possessions and 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions.
And while it's easy to pin the issues on injuries (Stephen Curry played 15 games in this stretch, while Draymond Green played seven), it's probably fair to wonder about this team's upside.
Its point differential is worse when Klay Thompson (posting career lows in both three-point percentage and effective field-goal percentage) is on the floor. Draymond is averaging just 4.7 points and shooting 36.0 percent from the field since he came back from injury. And those two have played only 22 possessions with Curry this season.
Of course, there's a ton of experience from the Light-years Era, but that trio has never played in the same lineup as new contributors like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. And having to learn and grow alongside those players on the fly and in the postseason is far from the ideal way to develop chemistry.
8. Denver Nuggets
Previous Rank: 12
Record: 46-31
Net Rating: +2.6
On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets gave up all of a 31-point lead to the sub-.500 Indiana Pacers. But Nikola Jokic re-entered the game with 8:08 left and the game tied at 100, and Denver predictably cruised from there.
In a way, that game could serve as a microcosm of the Nuggets' season. Jokic was dominant, with 37 points (on 15-of-19 shooting), 13 boards and nine assists. He was plus-11 in a seven-point win. The rest of the team was erratic but did just enough to help the big man secure the win.
Supporting players like Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Will Barton, Bones Hyland and DeMarcus Cousins have had their moments in 2021-22, but this team would be a mess without the reigning MVP stabilizing things the way he did Wednesday.
On the year, the Nuggets have a point differential around that of a 61-win team when Jokic is on the floor and around that of a 19-win team when he's off.
7. Brooklyn Nets
Previous Rank: 8
Record: 40-37
Net Rating: +0.5
The Brooklyn Nets lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, but individual wins and losses don't mean a ton at this point. Brooklyn is pretty much locked into the play-in tournament.
What does matter is how the team is playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, now eligible for home games, both available.
Since March 8, the Nets are 8-4, with Kyrie and KD combining to averaged 61.5 points. Over the course of the entire season, the Nets are plus-12.3 points per 100 possessions when both are on the floor.
6. Dallas Mavericks
Previous Rank: 6
Record: 48-29
Net Rating: +3.1
On Tuesday, Luka Doncic totaled 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in less than 30 minutes. According to StatMuse, it was his second sub-30-minute triple-double, which ties him with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the all-time lead.
But he wasn't done there. Wednesday, on the second night of a back-to-back, Luka went for 35 points, 13 dimes and nine boards in a road win over the reeling (and injured) Cleveland Cavaliers.
With the postseason around the corner, it looks like Playoff Luka (who has career playoff averages of 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds) is activating.
5. Boston Celtics
Previous Rank: 3
Record: 47-30
Net Rating: +6.6
For most of the last two months, the Boston Celtics could seemingly do no wrong. From January 23 to March 27, Boston was a league-best 24-4 with a plus-16.4 net rating that dwarfed second place.
But on the 27th, starting big man Robert Williams III went down with a torn meniscus. And the absence of his rim-running and defensive versatility was on display in Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat.
On the year, Boston is plus-10.5 points per 100 possessions with Williams on the floor and plus-2.8 without him.
4. Miami Heat
Previous Rank: 5
Record: 49-28
Net Rating: +4.3
After losing four straight and giving the world a highly publicized confrontation between Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat finally got a couple of get-right wins to close out this week.
On Monday, they smashed the woeful Sacramento Kings by 23 points. And though the strength of that opponent might make that win a bit less notable, it may have provided the jolt in confidence that the Heat needed.
On Wednesday, Miami went into enemy territory and beat the red-hot Boston Celtics behind 64 points, 18 assists and 15 rebounds from the Big Three of Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.
3. Milwaukee Bucks
Previous Rank: 4
Record: 48-28
Net Rating: +3.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a late push in the MVP race, and plenty of commentators are taking notice.
After he went for 44 points on 14-of-21 shooting and hit two clutch free throws—the second of which was the game-winner—with three seconds left in an overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets, former Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris wrote, "Giannis is the best all around player in the game and I don't think its particularly close."
"Best player in the world," Sirius XM NBA's Justin Termine added, "But last year should have proven that."
Over his last nine appearances, Giannis has backed up those claims with 35.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
2. Memphis Grizzlies
Previous Rank: 2
Record: 54-23
Net Rating: +5.8
After a 3-0 week that included blowout wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies are now an absurd 19-2 without Ja Morant.
And over the course of the entire season, they're giving up just 105.5 points per 100 possessions when Morant is off the floor. For context's sake, the Celtics' league-leading defense allows 106.6 points per 100 possessions.
Of course, there's plenty of context needed to explain Memphis being significantly better without Ja. And it makes no sense to conflate "has been better without" with "better off without." To make a deep run in the playoffs, the Grizzlies will need their dynamic leading scorer.
But this run and all the team's minutes without Morant this season show off their ridiculous depth. And if anyone is going to stop them in the postseason, they'll have to do more than slow down Ja.
1. Phoenix Suns
Previous Rank: 1
Record: 62-14
Net Rating: +8.4
The Phoenix Suns are a legitimate juggernaut. After another undefeated week, their winning percentage is up to .816, which would rank 15th all-time. Their simple rating system (which combines point differential and strength of schedule) is top 40 all-time. Right now, they're the betting favorites to win the title.
And just within the context of this season, they're second in the league in both offense and defense.
To find a weakness here, you have to get nitpicky. And in the playoffs, when physicality ramps up and a lot of games have to be won dirty, a below-average rebounding rate might be more apparent.
But again, with this group's overwhelming amount of skill, it might not matter.