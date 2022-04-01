B/R NBA Power Rankings: Small-Market Teams Own Top 3 Spots

0 of 30

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

With just over a week left in the NBA regular season, a handful of title contenders have emerged, seeding up and down both conferences remains in question and the MVP race is heating up.

Parity, among both teams and individual stars, is one of the league's biggest strengths right now. And with so much still in the air, these final days figure to be jam-packed with excitement.

To set the stage for the last straightaway, let's take a look at where every team stands after 23 weeks of NBA action.