Ranking the NFL's Worst Moves of Early 2022 Free-Agency Period

0 of 8

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The NFL free-agency period draws immediate reaction from media, front-office members and even players. The initial reporting of contracts can be shocking as dollar figures rise. Few successful teams are built through free agency, and therefore partaking as a heavy spender in free agency is often frowned upon.

Smart investments can pay off quickly. But a team such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have led the NFL in free-agent spending over the last decade, has wasted most of their money. It's not that they've continued to sign bad players; they have struggled to build a foundation through the draft to help the veterans they've signed succeed.

We've seen plenty of both good and bad deals through the first few days of the legal tampering period and the opening of free agency. Eight have stood out as especially bad, though. These eight early moves—including trades—are all but guaranteed to be costly mistakes over the next two to three seasons.

Some were bad because of bloated salaries, while others were splurges at non-premium positions. Certain teams missed out on better opportunities because they lacked patience and savvy. We also considered fit and upside for each move.

Starting from No. 8 and working our way to the worst move, let's break down deals that teams will surely regret.