Top 9 NFL Players Most Likely to Be Traded During 2022 Free Agency

0 of 9

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is fully underway after the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis on Monday. The combine is the best place for NFL general managers and coaches to discuss their avenues to improve their roster. Some teams are in line to massively upgrade their roster via trades, while others need to trim their salary sheet and collect assets.

The 2022 NFL draft class is considered strong at wide receiver, along the offensive line, the edge position, and in the secondary. Watch for teams to shy away from paying big contracts beyond two years in free agency and opt for rookies at those positions. The other option is to pursue a veteran who fills an immediate hole.

Teams often overvalue draft picks when it comes to trades. We just saw the Los Angeles Rams leverage their picks for stars in order to win a Super Bowl. Savvy moves are available if general managers are willing to be bold.

After hearing the chatter in Indianapolis at the combine, we've assembled the top nine players most likely to be traded. We'll break down the trade candidates, possible landing spots and trade compensation for each.