    Report: Shaq Mason Traded to Buccaneers from Patriots; Reunited with Tom Brady

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2022

    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports:

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaners</a> assume the final two years of Shaq Mason's deal at $16 million total. <a href="https://t.co/JU7YdDBzPi">https://t.co/JU7YdDBzPi</a>

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Bucs giving up a fifth-rounder for Mason, will assume final two years of his contract, paying $16 million. <a href="https://t.co/EvnABIvjvN">https://t.co/EvnABIvjvN</a>

    Mason will help the Bucs replenish at guard after Alex Cappa signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason and Ali Marpet retired.

