Report: Shaq Mason Traded to Buccaneers from Patriots; Reunited with Tom Brady

The New England Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports:

Mason will help the Bucs replenish at guard after Alex Cappa signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason and Ali Marpet retired.

