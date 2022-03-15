Report: Randy Gregory Agrees to Broncos Contract, Backs Out of Return to Cowboys

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Randy Gregory's return to the Dallas Cowboys has reportedly fallen apart.

Per Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Gregory is signing with the Denver Broncos. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted it's the same deal he was set to sign with Dallas for five years and $70 million. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported those terms earlier and said Dallas was giving him $28 million guaranteed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Gregory was set to return to the Cowboys and receive around $13 million per season.

Per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports HQ, Gregory and the Cowboys agreed to terms, but then Dallas "doubled back to make change that wasn't palatable to Gregory's camp."

The 29-year-old underwent offseason knee surgery after being hampered by a knee issue throughout the 2021 season. He still appeared in 12 games, recording a career-high six sacks, in addition to one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 19 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft, and the team has been committed to him despite several suspensions.

The Nebraska product was suspended for 14 games in 2016 for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was also banned the entire 2017 season, two games in 2018, the entire 2019 campaign and six games in 2020 for several violations.

He spoke about his struggles with addiction and mental health in an interview with ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill in 2018.

Losing Gregory hurts the Cowboys' pass-rushing depth, but they are still well set up in that area with DeMarcus Lawrence alongside Micah Parsons.

The Broncos are pushing all their chips to the center of the table. After reportedly agreeing to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last week, general manager George Paton has focused on the defensive front in free agency.

Denver's agreement with Gregory comes after the team agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with defensive tackle D.J. Jones on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Playing in the AFC West against quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, rushing the passer is vital to success.

Gregory has been an excellent pass-rusher when he's been on the field. The Broncos are betting big on him to be a key piece for their defense in 2022 and beyond.