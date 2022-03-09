Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Jordan Love After Rodgers Extension

0 of 5

With Aaron Rodgers set to return to the Green Bay Packers, the offseason spotlight now swings to backup quarterback Jordan Love.

On Tuesday morning, Pat McAfee reported the reigning NFL MVP will return to Lambeau for the 2022 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal with $153 million guaranteed, while McAfee said a deal is not in place yet, but added it will be "cap friendly."

Regardless, Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, which casts doubt on Love's future with the team. The 2020 first-round pick has logged only 131 snaps in two seasons with the Packers and has two years left on his rookie contract.

There's some precedent for a backup like Love getting traded on his rookie deal. The Patriots shipped Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick at the 2017 trade deadline. The Atlanta Falcons moved up two spots in the first round and got two second-rounders for Matt Schaub back in 2007.

A few NFL scouts told Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy that the Packers may be able to get a second-round pick for Love. The following teams may be willing to offer something along those lines to take a shot on the young quarterback.