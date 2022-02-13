Carson Wentz Rumors: QB's Future with Colts Looks 'Bleak,' Likely to Be Traded or Cut

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Carson Wentz's tenure as starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts reportedly may be set to come to an end after just one season.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus), the Colts are "likely" to trade or release Wentz before March 19 since that is when his $15 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Mortensen added that Wentz's future in Indianapolis looks "bleak."

