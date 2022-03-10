Warriors Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

0 of 3

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Draymond Green can't get healthy fast enough for the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs have flat-lined without their top defender and distributor, who hasn't played meaningful minutes since Jan. 5 due to a nagging back injury. They were a world-beating 29-8 at the time. They're now taking a 43-22 record into Tuesday night, meaning they've gone an underwhelming 14-14 without him.

The good news is he hopes to return within the week. The bad news is enough damage has already been done that instead of spending their stretch run trying to catch the Phoenix Suns for the NBA's No. 1 seed, they'll either be jostling for the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed or trying to fend off the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks for No. 3.

With the Warriors in need of outside help to maintain or improve their position, this is how their fans should approach the final month.