Top Takeaways from Lakers' Loss to Spurs with LeBron James Out Injured

0 of 2

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers went into Monday night's tilt with the San Antonio Spurs shorthanded. It's been an unfortunately running theme for the Purple and Gold this NBA season.

But once it was announced that LeBron James (knee) would join Anthony Davis (foot) on the sideline, the Lakers appeared to have an uphill climb ahead of them—even against a Spurs team currently positioned to participate in the draft lottery.

That's how it played out, too. The Spurs scored six of the game's first seven points and never looked back. They had a nine-point lead after the first quarter, a 14-point advantage midway through the second and ultimately a 117-110 victory.

Dejounte Murray led all scorers with 26 points and finished two assists shy of a triple-double (10 rebounds, eight assists). Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson scored 18 points apiece on their combined 22 field-goal attempts. The Spurs shot 54.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from range, giving them a big enough cushion to survive a rough night at the free-throw line (16-of-30).

Talen Horton-Tucker paced the Lakers with 18 points, while Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points each. The Lakers' starters shot just 3-of-15 from distance with Monk (1-of-7) and Horton-Tucker (1-of-5) the biggest offenders.