1 Question for Every NBA Team Down the Stretch

Arguably no team this season has been a bigger letdown than the Hawks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals last year and are now barely hanging on in ninth place in the play-in tournament.

The biggest culprit: their defense, which has been bad enough (currently 26th in the league) to offset Atlanta having the NBA's second-best offense. It doesn't help that John Collins, one of the few plus defenders on the roster, has missed the last five games with a foot injury. He should theoretically be back soon, but that alone won't be enough to fix a defense that has been atrocious all year.

The Hawks aren't going to repeat their trip to the conference finals, but if they want to even have a chance of getting out of the play-in, the defense has to be better.