NBA Storylines That Will Define the Rest of the 2021-22 Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

There is a fun competition brewing to stay out of the play-in tournament. The Celtics are sitting in the sixth seed. The Raptors are right on their tail, just a game behind them and hoping to find a way out of the play-in tournament.

Both teams are rolling, with the Celtics going 10-1 in their past 11 games and the Raptors essentially keeping pace at 9-2. The bad news for the Celtics is they have the 11th-toughest remaining schedule with 21 games left. The Raptors' strength of schedule ranks 25th, and they have eight games against teams that will have nothing to play for—and may actively be trying to lose—at the end of the season.

Besides competing with each, both teams have to watch out for the Brooklyn Nets, who are 3.5 games back of the Celtics. They took a big loss against Boston coming back from the break, but that was with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all out.

There are still many questions about the new-look Nets. One question has been answered by New York City mayor Eric Adams, who plans to phase out the city's vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, which would open the door for Kyrie Irving to play home games. Irving's return to being a full-time player will undoubtedly have an impact on the play-in race, as Brooklyn aims to move up the standings and out of the play-in conversation entirely.

The Nets have three games left against Boston and Toronto. They will likely have to go 3-0 in those contests to have a chance to send both the Celtics and Raptors into the play-in tournament.