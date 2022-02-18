10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2022 CFB Season

5 of 10

Sam Craft/Associated Press

2021 result: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

TAMU was one of just two teams to defeat Alabama last season. After this victory, Jimbo Fisher also became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss (until Kirby Smart did so in the CFP national title game).

The end of this game was wild. Alabama took a 38-31 lead—its first lead since the first quarter—with five minutes left in the fourth. But Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada, who has since transferred to Auburn, played hero late. He put together a 65-yard touchdown drive that tied the game at 38 with three minutes to go.

Following a Bama three-and-out, Calzada emerged from the injury tent after taking a shot on his TD pass. He drove the Aggies offense down to Alabama's 30 to set up a game-winning field goal to complete the upset.

Alabama finished the year SEC champions and made it to the CFP national title game, whereas TAMU finished 8-4. But Fisher and the Aggies have been building momentum this offseason.

Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class made history as 247Sports' highest-rated class. The Aggies' 2022 class surpassed Bama's historic 2021 class.

Calzada is no longer an Aggie, but Fisher has talented QBs to choose from as his starter. His initial 2021 starter before he got injured, Haynes King, will be back next year, and LSU transfer Max Johnson will also be an option. Bama QB Bryce Young as well as most of the Tide defense will be back in 2022.

Fisher made some indirect comments toward Saban on national signing day when discussing NIL deals and the effect they have on recruiting. I wouldn't be surprised if this is brought up in the days leading up to the game. TAMU hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2012, when Johnny Manziel and the Aggies upset the Tide. Could Fisher defeat Saban twice in two seasons? It would be quite the accomplishment, if so.

Hopefully the rematch is half as good as 2021's game was.