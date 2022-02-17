Celtics Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Remember how Stevens' predecessor, Danny Ainge, always seemed to be the runner-up in basketball's big-game hunts? Well, it seems that may not be an issue for the new lead executive.

Granted, Stevens didn't snag a top-tier elite with White, but the 27-year-old combo guard should have drawn considerable interest because of his two-way play, versatility and across-the-board production. He's the kind of player who makes winning plays and potentially brings a roster together, making this a potentially massive get for a club whose performance hasn't always measured up to its talent level.

The Celtics seemingly saw White as the connective tissue that brings the best out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They paid a premium to pull White out of the Alamo City—that 2028 pick swap is only top-one protected—but he is the player they wanted, so Stevens made the requisite sacrifices.

"Picks are really important assets, so that means they really, really like White," a league executive told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett. "So they paid a little bit extra to get a guy they really like. He's the guy that they targeted. The Celtics went after him. They ended up getting the guy they wanted."

Time will reveal whether White was the right choice, but the mentality behind the move should excite Celtics fans. If Stevens sniffs out a potential contributor, he seemingly has no hesitation to go get him.