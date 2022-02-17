Knicks Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

Heading up to the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks seemed like they could buy or sell.

In the end, they did nothing, brokering only a mid-January swap that sent out a first-round pick and brought in Cam Reddish, who has some promise but apparently not enough polish for head coach Tom Thibodeau's liking.

It feels like the perfect encapsulation of their campaign. When offered an opportunity to gain ground or threatened with bottoming out, they hovered between both (though come much closer to the latter than the former).

This isn't the sequel Knicks fans had hoped to see after last season's playoff breakthrough, but here they are.

What does a smoke-filled, fire-free deadline tell us about this team? Maybe more than you would think.