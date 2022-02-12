Trades That Should Have Happened at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 4

Chicago Bulls receive: Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala and 2023 second-round pick (via WAS)

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Coby White and 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via POR)

Escaping the Eastern Conference was never going to be easy for the Bulls, and that was true before the injury bug began bothering the likes of Lonzo Ball (knee surgery), Alex Caruso (wrist surgery), Patrick Williams (wrist surgery) and Derrick Jones Jr. (fractured finger).

Then Thursday happened and made any path out of the East that much more perilous. The Sixers snagged Harden. The Nets landed Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed Brook Lopez insurance in the form of Serge Ibaka. The Boston Celtics scratched their itch for a playmaking combo guard in Derrick White.

The Bulls, on the other hand, sat and waited—not for the phone to ring, but for the clean bill of health that hopefully, eventually comes their way.

"Basically the mutual feeling with all of our group was, 'Let's get our guys back,'" executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters. "We're going to have enough time in the regular season to see what this group can do when they're all healthy."

That's a sensible stance for not rocking the boat with a major trade (i.e., anything involving Williams), but maybe not for the entire rotation to go untouched. Chicago should have seen enough to know by now it needs depth at forward (even if Williams returns) and center.

This trade would have scratched both itches. Kenrich Williams defends his tail off, splashes threes (39.8 percent since the start of last season) and generally makes a boatload of those know-them-when-you-see-them winning plays. Muscala could have bulked up the backup center spot with his floor-spacing and rebounding. The incoming second would have given this front office one more asset to work with as it hopes to chase a championship.

As for the rebuilding Thunder, they might soon be asking themselves why they retained the 27-year-old Williams and 30-year-old Muscala when they don't fit the same timeline as their nucleus. In this swap, they could have converted the veterans into White, a 21-year-old recent top-10 pick with a fiery scoring touch, and a first-round pick that has seven different drafts to change hands before finally converting to a second-round pick in 2028 if it somehow hasn't conveyed by then.