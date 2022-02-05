Celtics Trade Rumors: Timberwolves 'Definitely' Trying to Acquire Marcus Smart

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Amid their recent hot streak that has moved them firmly into playoff contention, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking to make a big move before Thursday's trade deadline.

Per Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, the Timberwolves are "definitely" trying to acquire Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

Wolfson also noted that unless Minnesota is willing to include a first-round draft pick or Jaden McDaniels in a package with Malik Beasley, a deal "most likely doesn't get done."

