Ben Simmons, James Harden and the Biggest NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

José Luis Villegas/Associated Press

It's a close call, as the Sixers are getting the best player in the deal, assuming Harden is content and performs more like the Houston Rockets version of himself. But in the end, the Nets are the big winners here for a few reasons.

First, Brooklyn shed a player in Harden whom pre-deadline reports indicated was unhappy. Whether his declining performance was tied to his attitude or age/injury (or both), it seemed unlikely that he'd regain his old form in Brooklyn.

In return, the reeling Nets get Simmons, a top-notch, versatile defender who provides value in all of the areas Harden did not. Simmons can guard the opposition's most threatening scorer, regardless of position. He'll push the pace, move the rock and makes more sense as a gap-filler in support of two front-line scorers in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (assuming he returns to the floor this season).

Maybe he's overpaid if that's going to be his role, but the Nets also have the security of three more guaranteed seasons on Simmons' deal after this one. If things don't work out, we just got a taste of what Simmons' trade value is. Even after sitting out most of the season, he was still worth plenty.

Curry is no throw-in. He and Patty Mills will give Brooklyn two dead-eye shooters to space the floor for Brooklyn's superstars. Drummond is a cheap depth piece at a position of need, and those two first-rounders will help replenish the trove of picks that the Nets surrendered to acquire Harden in the first place.

You can't call the Sixers losers here because they offloaded Simmons, who seemingly was never going to play for them again. They'll have to contend with Harden's contractual demands and figure out how to integrate a ball-dominant force with Joel Embiid, who absolutely should not sacrifice touches in an MVP-caliber season.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers got their guy. On balance, though, Brooklyn made out the best in this high-profile exchange.