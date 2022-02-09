Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The NBA's annual trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Teams have already been active with blockbuster deals for big-name players such as Domantas Sabonis and CJ McCollum.

What else does the deadline have in store? Check here regularly throughout the day for the latest rumors and predictions.

Will Morey's Season-Long Patience Land Harden in Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia 76ers are actively discussing a Ben Simmons-James Harden swap with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Nets want two or three additional assets from the Sixers. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey is looking to make further moves to clear roster space, including offering teams Tobias Harris.

Information leaks in the NBA. It's part of the culture. If the Sixers are calling other franchises to help facilitate a deal that could bring in Harden, that intel will buzz.

Blockbuster trades often need to grow into multiteam swaps. Getting Harden to the Nets from the Houston Rockets took four teams, including the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The bigger picture is that Harden can opt out of his contract after the season. If he's going to leave the Nets, period, as an unrestricted free agent, then Brooklyn should try to recoup what it invested in its trade with Houston via Philadelphia. The Sixers should want to add Harden as early as possible to capitalize on a wide-open Eastern Conference and an MVP-caliber season from Joel Embiid.

The Nets might deny that they're considering moving Harden. Still, if they can get Simmons and additional assets (the price the Sixers have to pay to get Harden ahead of the summer—which may require Brooklyn's assistance come June or July), then perhaps there's a deal to get done.

Prediction: The Sixers know they will land Harden sooner or later, which is why they haven't dealt Simmons for anyone they feel is a lesser player. The Nets know what's coming. The Sixers won't part with Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle, but they'll find a compromise. These teams will work to make a deal before the deadline.

—Pincus

Westbrook Likely to Stay in LA, Unless LeBron Abandons Brodie

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline, sources tell B/R. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall could be a better fit and is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook's exit, the Lakers might consider a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are slogging through a disappointing season. Injuries have hurt the cause, but fundamentally, the addition of Westbrook to James and Anthony Davis hasn't worked. The team doesn't have the right combination of shooters who can defend or defenders who can shoot. L.A. is older, its depth gone. Most went out in the Westbrook trade with the Washington Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson, routed to the Indiana Pacers). The Lakers also chose not to re-sign defensive stalwart Alex Caruso.

The biggest roadblock is Westbrook's $44.2 million salary this season and $47.1 million player option for next. The market is dry, with Westbrook widely expected to opt in. Wall represents the one obvious escape route for the Lakers, with an almost identical contract of $44.3 million and a $47.4 million player option.

The Rockets are open to making a deal, but only if the Lakers are willing to pay to play. But top Lakers executive Rob Pelinka may be hesitant to acknowledge the Westbrook move was a failure, let alone give up the team's sparse assets to make him go away.

Houston could be open to a trade if the Lakers also took on Daniel Theis' multiyear deal, but that's not attractive for Los Angeles given the boost in luxury tax and the team's desire to keep the books relatively clean for the 2023 offseason (when James' contract expires).

At this point, Westbrook-for-Wall seems unlikely. But if James, who still wields considerable influence around the league and on the Lakers front office, is willing to throw Westbrook under the bus in favor of Wall? Perhaps Pelinka will relent.

Prediction: The Lakers ride out the storm with Westbrook. They come together to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament or have a very long offseason. Westbrook may be easier to trade as an expiring contract, but the Lakers may still find Wall the only viable option this summer. At the deadline, look for Pelinka to find a minor money deal to send out a player such as DeAndre Jordan or Kent Bazemore to trim the luxury-tax bill and open a roster spot for a buyout candidate like Tristan Thompson.

—Pincus

Knicks Getting Calls for Randle

The New York Knicks are receiving calls for Julius Randle. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Sacramento Kings were one of the potential suitors but are likely out after acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks were one of last year's surprise franchises, finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference for the team's first playoff berth since 2013. The run ended in five games against the Atlanta Hawks. Randle in August signed a four-year extension worth up to $117.1 million, but the team has struggled to duplicate last year's success.

At 24-31, the Knicks have to reconsider some of their decisions. Was paying Randle a mistake? Did the team do enough to improve over the offseason, or were the offense-heavy additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier counterproductive?

According to Begley, "some members of the organization" are still confident that the team "can be effective if Randle continues to run the floor and play with energy."

Prediction: The Knicks will get some last-minute, rushed offers for Randle but will wait until the offseason before making that kind of move. Randle's extension isn't necessarily egregious, but he's certainly not inexpensive. If the team does move on, it should wait until around the draft or the July free-agency period.

—Pincus