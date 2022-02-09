Bulls Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Chicago

0 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have been among the top teams in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. They are 33-21, in third in the Eastern Conference and appear to be on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

However, the standings in the East are tight. Chicago is only 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat, who are in the No. 1 spot. But the Bulls are also only three games ahead of the Boston Celtics, who are in seventh.

With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, teams around the league are running out of time to make moves to improve their rosters. The Bulls haven't made any deals yet, but that could change between now and the deadline.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz surrounding Chicago.