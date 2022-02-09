Bulls Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Chicago

Bulls Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding ChicagoFebruary 9, 2022
The Chicago Bulls have been among the top teams in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. They are 33-21, in third in the Eastern Conference and appear to be on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
However, the standings in the East are tight. Chicago is only 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat, who are in the No. 1 spot. But the Bulls are also only three games ahead of the Boston Celtics, who are in seventh.
With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, teams around the league are running out of time to make moves to improve their rosters. The Bulls haven't made any deals yet, but that could change between now and the deadline.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz surrounding Chicago.
Spurs Declined Bulls' Trade Offer for Poeltl
One of the Bulls' biggest needs is help in the frontcourt, where they are lacking a bit in size and could use a big man to give them a boost in the post. Few centers have been involved in as many trade rumors of late as the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl, and it seems Chicago is among the team with interest in the 26-year-old.
In fact, the Bulls appear to have unsuccessfully tried to trade for Poeltl. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Chicago's offer for Poeltl was "rebuffed" by San Antonio, even though it offered a package that was centered around a future first-round draft pick.
Understandably, the Spurs must be looking for a sizable return in exchange for Poeltl, who is averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 44 games this season.
Perhaps Chicago is still trying to negotiate a deal for Poeltl, but nothing else has been reported. For now, he remains on the Spurs, while the Bulls may be looking elsewhere to find a player to improve their frontcourt.
Bulls Have Sent an Offer to Celtics for Schroder
Dennis Schroder may have played his final game for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, as the 28-year-old point guard has been heavily featured in trade rumors in recent days. There appear to be at least two teams interested in trying to acquire him in a deal with Boston.
Matt Moore of Action Network reported that the Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have sent offers to the Celtics for Schroder. It's unknown what Chicago and Milwaukee are willing to give up for the German, but we could soon find out.
Schroder is a nine-year NBA veteran in his first season with the Celtics. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists in 48 games (25 starts). And while Boston could trade Schroder to get under the luxury tax, it's not a sure thing that it will, as one NBA executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.
"He's been playing well, and he's been a good part of what they're doing lately," the executive said. "I still think they might prefer to move him, but now they're looking for an asset in return. They don't feel like they have to trade him now, and they'd like to turn him into an asset for next year."
So while the Bulls have made an offer, the Celtics won't accept it if they don't think they are getting enough in return.
Williams Unlikely to Be Traded Away from Chicago
Even though Patrick Williams is out because of a left-wrist injury, the 20-year-old forward could be one of the Bulls' top trade chips. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Williams has a ton of potential to develop into a top player.
That's also likely why Chicago may not be eager to try to move Williams. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Bulls have a high asking price for Williams, and they are only likely to move him if they get exactly what they are looking for in return.
"From the people I've talked to in Chicago, it's been made very clear to me that they are not going to consider moving [Williams] unless it's for the piece, not a piece, but the piece that they think will push them to that championship," Fischer told Chad Ford's NBA Big Board.
So it seems likely that Williams will still be with the Bulls by the time the trade deadline has passed. And he may even contribute for them down the stretch, as Chicago head coach Billy Donovan recently said it's a "very strong possibility" that the forward will play again this season, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.