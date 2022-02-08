76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A Simmons megadeal could be predicted here, but is a prediction truly bold if it has no chance of coming true?

How do I know Simmons is definitely going nowhere? I don't. But read these tea leaves and tell me what you think.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported that the 76ers haven't even contacted the Brooklyn Nets front office regarding a James Harden blockbuster. Fischer added that a deadline deal with Simmons "remains unlikely" because Philly's front office is still "committed to waiting for a player of Harden's or Bradley Beal's character to become available."

Nothing seems to be brewing on those fronts. Ditto for Damian Lillard. Where is this All-Star return the Sixers want for Simmons coming from? Nowhere, it seems—not before the deadline, at least.