76ers Rumors: Tobias Harris Being Attached to Ben Simmons in Trade Discussions

If the Philadelphia 76ers move Ben Simmons before the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey could be looking to make it a package deal with Tobias Harris.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 40:05 mark), ESPN's Marc Spears reported the Sixers have had talks with the Atlanta Hawks about Simmons, but the deal is "considered a long shot" because Philadelphia wants to include Harris.

Brian Windhorst added that the 76ers "can't necessarily get an All-Star that they want in return right now" for Simmons, so they have talked to teams about trades for him and Harris together.

