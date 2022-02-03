2022 NBA All-Star Mock Draft: Team LeBron James vs. Team Kevin Durant

23 of 23

Team LeBron

Starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan

Reserves: Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Darius Garland, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton

Dan picked a great roster, to be sure. He was also stuck with Andrew Wiggins as one of his de facto starters and is already staring at two injury replacements with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green out. This, combined with a drastic lack of size, will ultimately doom Team Durant when these two superstar squads take the floor.

Fred VanVleet could sit on Trae Young's shoulders and still have to stare up at my collection of bigs, ones who bring a combination of scoring, rebounding, outside shooting and elite interior defense.

I have enough scorers and playmakers to keep the offense humming, the reigning All-Star MVP in Antetokounmpo, and, oh yeah, LeBron freaking James, who should be right at home back in Northeast Ohio and is suiting up for the 18th time in his 19-year career.

—Swartz

Team KD

Starters: Kevin Durant (injured), Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins

Reserves: Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Draymond Green (injured)

Traditionalists will bemoan my big-man rotation, which as of now, includes only Nikola Jokic. But it may end up including Deandre Ayton or Jaren Jackson Jr., as well.

Oh, and also: I don’t care.

Winning All-Star Games isn’t about building the most conventionally acceptable roster. It’s about maxing out top-end talent and spring-of-the-moment fits. Team KD has done both. The aggregate shot-making, spacing, ball-handling and general dynamism of this group is beyond measure, and we have the quota of maniacal-in-a-good-way vibes more than filled with Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler and Fred VanVleet on the same side.

Be afraid, Team LeBron. And Greg. Be very, very afraid.

—Favale