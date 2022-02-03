2022 Winter Transfer Window: Grading the Biggest Deals in January

1 of 5

Arguably the hottest name on the market was Fiorentina's Serbian goal scorer as the 22-year-old had been banging in goals with regularity in Serie A and got his pick of whom he wanted to join. Breaking onto the scene during the 2020-21 season, Dusan Vlahovic contributed 21 goals and three assists in 37 league matches as Fiorentina's main striker. He continued that fine form in the first half of this campaign with 17 goals and two assists in 21 games.

Filling the massive void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and taking his famed No. 7 in the process, Vlahovic was a player that Juventus needed after its disappointing start to the year. The winners of nine consecutive Scudetti prior to last season when Inter took their crown, The Old Lady are currently toiling in fifth place with the fewest number of goals scored (34 goals in 23 matches) among the top nine sides and have hopes of securing a Champions League place as a top priority this season.

Not exactly what you'd expect from the best supported club in all of Italy.

Enter Vlahovic, the prototypical No. 9 who will lead the line and provide the true focal point for Max Allegri's attack. While he may have left on not the best terms with Fiorentina, the 6'3" forward will continue to tear up Serie A with his fluid runs and lethal finishing.

If Juve and Paulo Dybala reach an agreement on a new contract, that pair could create a classic small-and-tall striker combo with a variety of tactical approaches, especially given Dybala's multifaceted attacking abilities.

The move, on the outside feels like something of a lazy one given Vlahovic is staying in league and isn't yet "testing" himself in the Premier League, or even La Liga, but for all parties involved directly, this is a win-win and one that should get Juve back in punching distance of reclaiming the Serie A title.

Juventus Grade: A

Fiorentina Grade: B

Vlahovic Grade: B+