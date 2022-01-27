Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

0 of 9

In the past decade especially, the best draft-eligible players have routinely passed up their final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL.

There is always a small group, though, that returns for another season of college football.

Now, this assortment for the 2022 cycle is relatively thinner on top-round talent than usual. Though it depends on who you ask—draft evaluations are inherently subjective—most of the returnees are more like top-100 prospects than first-rounders.

For now, at least. Raising that profile is often the driving force behind the decision to put NFL dreams on pause.

The list is subjective, but it includes draft rankings as available.